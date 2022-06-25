Defense Ministry: Russia moves its citizens to occupied territories in Ukraine
June 16, 2022 4:21 pm
According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Russian soldiers are bringing their relatives to the occupied territories, including Kherson, and they settle in houses that belong to Ukrainians. The official said that Russia is also stepping up measures to distribute Russian passports in the occupied settlements and still plans to annex the territories.