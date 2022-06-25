Defense Ministry: 'Decisive battles' near Sievierodonetsk, as Russia aims to reach borders of Luhansk Oblast by June 26.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 20, 2022 4:34 pm
According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Russia has gathered almost all of its forces to storm the settlements surrounding Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, and to break through Ukrainian forces' defenses and surround them. “Our troops are doing everything possible to hold these territories and prevent the encirclement,” Maliar said as quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.