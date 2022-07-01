Death toll rises to 8 in Russia's strike on residential building in Mykolaiv.
July 1, 2022 5:06 am
Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast reported late on June 30 that rescue worker discovered a body of a man under a collapsed staircase. In total, eight people were killed and six injured after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city Mykolaiv on the morning of June 29.