Death toll rises to 7 in Russia's strike on residential building in Mykolaiv.
June 30, 2022 5:51 pm
According to the State Emergency Service, seven people were killed and six injured after a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city Mykolaiv on the morning of June 29.
