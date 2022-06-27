Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said that it's not the final number of victims. He earlier reported that more than 40 other people have been injured. A Russian missile hit the mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk at around 4 p.m. on June 27. President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were more than 1,000 people inside, and "the number of victims is unimaginable."