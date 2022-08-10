Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeath toll in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 13.

August 10, 2022 11:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, 11 people were injured, and five of them are in critical condition. Early on Aug. 10, the Russian military shelled the region's Nikopol District. President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that Russian forces had shelled the district from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. In the city of Marhanets, more than 20 high-rises, two schools, a city council building, and several other administrative buildings were damaged by the attack. 

