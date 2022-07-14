Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeath toll in Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22

July 14, 2022 5:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As of 5 p.m. on July 14, National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko reported that only six out of the 22 people killed in Russia’s missile attack on downtown Vinnytsia have been identified. According to Klymenko, 39 people are still missing. Around 100 people “suffered injuries of various degrees of severity,” Klymenko said. The rescue operation continues.

