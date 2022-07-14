Death toll in Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22
July 14, 2022 5:49 pm
As of 5 p.m. on July 14, National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko reported that only six out of the 22 people killed in Russia’s missile attack on downtown Vinnytsia have been identified. According to Klymenko, 39 people are still missing. Around 100 people “suffered injuries of various degrees of severity,” Klymenko said. The rescue operation continues.