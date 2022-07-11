Death toll in Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar rises to 18
July 11, 2022 9:59 am
The State Emergency Service reported on July 11 that 22 people, including a 9-year-old child, might still be remaining under the rubble of a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 9. Six people have been rescued, according to the State Emergency Service.