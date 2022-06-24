Danilov: Russia's large-scale offensive in Donbas has not yet begun.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 21, 2022 1:14 am
According to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, Russia's recent offenses in Ukraine's east have been "trial" operations to test Ukraine's defenses and it is "only a matter of time" before a "so-called full-scale offensive" begins. Danilov also cautioned against reports that the Battle of Donbas will be the last and most decisive as Russia still has time to amass new resources and reserves.