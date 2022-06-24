Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 21, 2022 1:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, Russia's recent offenses in Ukraine's east have been "trial" operations to test Ukraine's defenses and it is "only a matter of time" before a "so-called full-scale offensive" begins. Danilov also cautioned against reports that the Battle of Donbas will be the last and most decisive as Russia still has time to amass new resources and reserves.

