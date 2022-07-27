Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 22, 2022 11:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on national TV that a foreigner can be recognized as an oligarch as long as he or she falls under at least three out of four criteria specified in the law. The statement closely follows a report by Ukrainska Pravda that President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped several people, including oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, of his Ukrainian citizenship.

