Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalDanilov calls out officials for 'juggling' figures of Ukrainian losses

This item is part of our running news digest

June 18, 2022 5:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Liga news that those who make announcements about the numbers of daily Ukrainian casualties at the front are not privy to this information. Danilov was ostensibly referring to Mykhailo Podoliak, aide to the presidential administration, who earlier reported that Ukraine was losing up to 100-200 soldiers at the front each day and lawmaker David Arakhamia who earlier said Ukrainian daily casualties in Donbas were up to 1,000.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok