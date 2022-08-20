Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 20, 2022 9:00 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Pavel Fischer, senator and chair of the committee on foreign affairs, and Marek Zhenishek, chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the chamber of deputies, supported the move, which will be discussed by EU ministers in late August in Prague. “It’s absurd when they (Russians) support the killing of women and children in Ukraine, and then they come and have fun in the EU,” said Zhenishek.

