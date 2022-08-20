Czech Republic’s top officials support EU-wide entry ban for tourists from Russia
August 20, 2022
Pavel Fischer, senator and chair of the committee on foreign affairs, and Marek Zhenishek, chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the chamber of deputies, supported the move, which will be discussed by EU ministers in late August in Prague. “It’s absurd when they (Russians) support the killing of women and children in Ukraine, and then they come and have fun in the EU,” said Zhenishek.