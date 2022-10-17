Czech minister calls Izium atrocities ‘unthinkable and abhorrent’ in 21st century.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 17, 2022 11:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called for punishing all Russian war criminals following the discovery of a mass burial site in Izium, a Kharkiv Oblast town that was liberated by Ukrainian troops earlier in September. Evidence has been piling up that Russian troops massacred hundreds of people in Izium.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.