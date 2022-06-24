Culture minister: Ukrainian jury giving zero points to Poland, Lithuania at Eurovision is 'a shame'
May 15, 2022 7:07 pm
Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said it was “very embarrassing” that the Ukrainian jury gave zero points to Poland and Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest. “It in no way reflects our real attitude towards you, our closest friends in Europe,” Tkachenko wrote on Facebook. The Ukrainian public vote, however, gave Poland 12 points, the highest possible score.