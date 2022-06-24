Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 15, 2022 7:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said it was “very embarrassing” that the Ukrainian jury gave zero points to Poland and Lithuania in the Eurovision Song Contest. “It in no way reflects our real attitude towards you, our closest friends in Europe,” Tkachenko wrote on Facebook. The Ukrainian public vote, however, gave Poland 12 points, the highest possible score.

