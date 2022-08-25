Court rules to transfer assets of Yanukovych's son to armed forces.
August 25, 2022 6:58 pm
The Prosecutor General’s Office had frozen $8.1 million worth of assets belonging to a bank owned by Oleksandr Yanukovych, the son of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. The assets of the bank, which was allegedly used for money laundering, were transferred to the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. Earlier this month, the EU imposed new sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych and Oleksandr Yanukovych due to their role in helping Russia to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
