Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalCourt rules to transfer assets of Yanukovych's son to armed forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 6:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Prosecutor General’s Office had frozen $8.1 million worth of assets belonging to a bank owned by Oleksandr Yanukovych, the son of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. The assets of the bank, which was allegedly used for money laundering, were transferred to the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. Earlier this month, the EU imposed new sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych and Oleksandr Yanukovych due to their role in helping Russia to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok