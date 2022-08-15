Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 15, 2022 7:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The commission was expected to announce the name of the agency's head on July 29 but delayed the decision until Aug. 15. The situation is reminiscent of another selection panel's failure to select the chief anti-corruption prosecutor for several months in 2021-2022. Dmytro Zhoravovych has been the agency’s acting chief since August 2021. Two of his predecessors - Anton Yanchuk and Vitaly Syhydyn - have been charged with embezzlement. 



