Commander: Russia unlikely to be able to advance toward Kyiv for second time
This item is part of our running news digest
August 4, 2022 12:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Naev reported on Aug. 4 that Ukraine had closely studied the previous actions of the Russian army and strengthened its defenses in necessary locations to ensure it won't happen again. "We are doing everything to ensure that this confidence is real," Naev said.