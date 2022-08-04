Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 4, 2022 12:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Naev reported on Aug. 4 that Ukraine had closely studied the previous actions of the Russian army and strengthened its defenses in necessary locations to ensure it won't happen again. "We are doing everything to ensure that this confidence is real," Naev said.

