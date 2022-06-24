Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: UN official warns Putin millions will die if Ukraine’s ports remain blocked

This item is part of our running news digest

May 13, 2022 5:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
David Beasley, head of the United Nations World Food Program, told CNN that if Putin does not reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in the next 60 days, it could cause a global hunger crisis and the total collapse of Ukraine's economy. “If you have any heart at all for the rest of the world, regardless of how you feel about Ukraine, you need to open up those ports," Beasley said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
