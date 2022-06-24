Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalCNN: New video shows Russian soldiers, vehicles next to killed civilians in Bucha.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 28, 2022 6:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The video obtained by CNN was shot on March 12-13 by a drone. It shows Russian forces and armored vehicles near the bodies of the dead people in Bucha, a city in Kyiv Oblast. Hence, the video indicates that the atrocities in Bucha were committed when the city was occupied by the Russian forces. Russian propaganda has been trying to claim that the bodies were planted by Ukrainians after Russians left the area.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok