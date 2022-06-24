CNN: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the “evolution” of the situation in Ukraine is “something China does not want to see.”
This item is part of our running news digest
March 6, 2022 8:26 am
In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the minister called on the U.S., NATO, and the EU to “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO's continuous eastward expansion on Russia's security,” according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published by CNN on March 5.