Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalCNN: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the “evolution” of the situation in Ukraine is “something China does not want to see.”

This item is part of our running news digest

March 6, 2022 8:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the minister called on the U.S., NATO, and the EU to “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO's continuous eastward expansion on Russia's security,” according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published by CNN on March 5.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok