CNN: 5 foreign fighters to stand trial in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 2, 2022 4:38 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia’s proxies in the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast say that five foreign fighters who fought on Ukraine's side will stand trial, accused of being foreign mercenaries, CNN reports. Among the five are one Swede, one Croat, and three Britons. All of them were captured while defending Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.