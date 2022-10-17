CEO of Ukrainian book retailer Yakaboo suspended after sexist remark

Ivan Bohdan, the CEO of Ukrainian book retailer Yakaboo, has been suspended, following his sexist remark at a public meeting, Yakaboo wrote on Facebook on Sept. 29. Talking about his company's clients, Bohdan said that “women buy more (books), as they always spend the money that's been earned by men.”

Bohdan's comment has caused backlash from Ukrainian social media users. "I regret the incident. This is an important lesson for me," Bohdan wrote on Sept. 29. The company made the right decision, he added.