Friday, June 24, 2022

June 21, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two U.S. nationals fighting alongside Ukrainian forces were taken captive and are allegedly being held in Russian-occupied Donetsk, CNN reported, citing Russian state media. American fighters Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, were interviewed by Russia's RT channel at a detention center in the occupied part of Donetsk oblast on Friday, according to the report. They are believed to be the first Americans to be taken prisoner by Russia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
