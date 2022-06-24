Captured Americans fighting for Ukraine purportedly held in Russia-occupied Donetsk
June 21, 2022 3:23 pm
Two U.S. nationals fighting alongside Ukrainian forces were taken captive and are allegedly being held in Russian-occupied Donetsk, CNN reported, citing Russian state media. American fighters Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, were interviewed by Russia's RT channel at a detention center in the occupied part of Donetsk oblast on Friday, according to the report. They are believed to be the first Americans to be taken prisoner by Russia.