externalCanada to provide millions in aid to Ukraine, impose new sanctions on Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 9, 2022 2:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said that it would send $50 million in military assistance, $25 million of its $100 million humanitarian aid package to the World Food Programme to address food insecurity, and $10 million towards human rights, civil society, and demining in Ukraine. Canada will also sanction 12 Russians with close ties to the state, 19 individuals tied to Russia’s defense sector, and five entities providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
