Canada says decision on transfer of turbine to Gazprom not yet made
This item is part of our running news digest
July 9, 2022 3:46 pm
Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson told the Canadian Press on July 8 the decision to transfer the Siemens turbine to Germany, necessary for the restoration of the full operation of the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is still being discussed with the Ukrainian and German governments but "it is not a simple question." Earlier, Reuters reported that Canada had informed the German government that the turbine will be delivered.