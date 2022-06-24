Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 18, 2022 1:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In order to do so, the Canadian Senate has introduced a bill to amend its Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) that would allow the country to ban entry to all individuals subject to Canadian sanctions, as well as their family members. “Banning close associates and key supporters of Putin’s regime, including those responsible for this unprovoked aggression, from entering our country is one of the many ways in which we’re holding Russia accountable for its crimes,” Canada’s public safety minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
