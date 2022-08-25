Canada moves military transport planes to UK on mission to help Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 9:21 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Two Canadian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, previously based in Kuwait for humanitarian and anti-terrorism missions, will now be assisting in the transport of military aid to Ukraine, Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Wayne Eyre said to CBC News.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.