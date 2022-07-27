Cabinet of Ministers says Ukraine will have enough grain for domestic needs, exports despite war
July 22, 2022
According to First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi, a complicated harvest continues in Ukraine, but the government is confident that this year’s crop will be enough for domestic consumption and export, Suspilne reported. Vysotskyi said that Russian troops deliberately set fire to Ukraine's fields to prevent harvest, but farmers still continue to harvest grain.