Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalCabinet of Ministers says Ukraine will have enough grain for domestic needs, exports despite war

This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 12:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi, a complicated harvest continues in Ukraine, but the government is confident that this year’s crop will be enough for domestic consumption and export, Suspilne reported. Vysotskyi said that Russian troops deliberately set fire to Ukraine's fields to prevent harvest, but farmers still continue to harvest grain.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok