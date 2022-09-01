Business association: Ukraine's grain exports rise 53% in August compared with July.
September 2, 2022 12:18 am
Ukraine's grain exports amounted to 2.6 million tonnes in August, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club said. Ukraine's total exports of agricultural products, including grain, increased 12% month-on-month to 4.6 million tons in August, the club said. On July 22, Ukraine, the UN, Turkey, and Russia concluded a deal to unblock Ukraine's seaports, which had previously been blocked by Russia. Ukraine needs to export about 6 million tons of agricultural products every month in order to cope with the remaining products from 2021.
