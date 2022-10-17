Bulgarian minister says his country won't give Ukraine heavy arms as long as he's in power.
After Ukrainian Ambassador Vitaliy Moskalenko made his second official request on Sept. 29, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said his country would never provide heavy weapons to Ukraine as long as he is in power and until the country's parliament decides otherwise.
