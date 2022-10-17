Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalBulgarian minister says his country won't give Ukraine heavy arms as long as he's in power.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 29, 2022 10:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

After Ukrainian Ambassador Vitaliy Moskalenko made his second official request on Sept. 29, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said his country would never provide heavy weapons to Ukraine as long as he is in power and until the country's parliament decides otherwise. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok