British spy chief says Russia ‘about to run out of steam’ in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 21, 2022 10:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Richard Moore, chief of the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service, the Russian military will likely take a certain operational pause in the next few weeks, Sky News reported. "I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks,” he said. Moore believes this will give Ukraine an opportunity to strike back.