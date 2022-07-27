Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBritish spy chief says Russia ‘about to run out of steam’ in Ukraine

July 21, 2022 10:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Richard Moore, chief of the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service, the Russian military will likely take a certain operational pause in the next few weeks, Sky News reported. "I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks,” he said. Moore believes this will give Ukraine an opportunity to strike back.

