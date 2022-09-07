Boryspil Mayor: Fire in the city was not caused by Russian attack
September 7, 2022 11:18 am
According to Volodymyr Borysenko, explosions that were heard during the air raid on the morning of Sept. 7 in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, were caused by a fire at a local enterprise. He didn't specify what caused the fire but said that it wasn't a Russian attack. Emergency service is working at the scene.
