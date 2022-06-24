Police have found the body of a 41-year-old civilian man in the woods near Vyshehrad village, in the area where Russian troops were based during their month-long occupation of Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary findings, Russian soldiers have killed the man with a gunshot in the head. Earlier on June 3, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov said that the bodies of 1,314 civilians had been found in Kyiv Oblast.