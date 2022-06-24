Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalBody of another civilian killed by Russians found in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 5, 2022 8:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Police have found the body of a 41-year-old civilian man in the woods near Vyshehrad village, in the area where Russian troops were based during their month-long occupation of Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary findings, Russian soldiers have killed the man with a gunshot in the head. Earlier on June 3, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Nebytov said that the bodies of 1,314 civilians had been found in Kyiv Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok