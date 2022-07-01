Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 1, 2022

externalBloomberg: Ukraine considering debt restructuring for $1.4 billion redemption and interest payments.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 1, 2022 4:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Several options are being considered but a decision is not likely to be made until late in the summer, Bloomberg reports citing three people familiar with the matter. Ukraine has time until at least Sept. 1, when it faces a $1.4 billion redemption and interest payments, according to Bloomberg calculations. Ukraine might use Russia’s frozen assets as collateral, though the legal viability of such an idea is unclear, sources said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok