Bloomberg: Ukraine considering debt restructuring for $1.4 billion redemption and interest payments.
July 1, 2022 4:16 am
Several options are being considered but a decision is not likely to be made until late in the summer, Bloomberg reports citing three people familiar with the matter. Ukraine has time until at least Sept. 1, when it faces a $1.4 billion redemption and interest payments, according to Bloomberg calculations. Ukraine might use Russia’s frozen assets as collateral, though the legal viability of such an idea is unclear, sources said.