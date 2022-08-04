Bloomberg: Russia finds new way to bypass Western sanctions on oil market.
August 3, 2022 11:59 pm
To bypass sanctions, Russia is using the El Hamra oil terminal in Egypt on the Mediterranean coast, according to Bloomberg. Some 700,000 barrels of Russian oil was delivered there on July 24 and picked up by another vessel a few hours later. “The unusual move makes the cargo’s ultimate destination harder to track, adding to a trend of Russian oil shipments becoming increasingly obscured,” Bloomberg reported.