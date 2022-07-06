Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBloomberg: Russia earns $24 billion from selling fossil fuels to China and India

July 6, 2022 10:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As energy prices have skyrocketed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia sold nearly $19 billion worth of oil, gas and coal to China by the end of May, doubling last year's figure. India shelled out some $5 billion for the same period, five times more compared to a year ago. According to analyst Lauri Myllyvirta, China is buying “essentially everything that Russia can export via pipelines and Pacific ports.”

