Bloomberg: Russia earns $24 billion from selling fossil fuels to China and India
July 6, 2022 10:44 pm
As energy prices have skyrocketed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia sold nearly $19 billion worth of oil, gas and coal to China by the end of May, doubling last year's figure. India shelled out some $5 billion for the same period, five times more compared to a year ago. According to analyst Lauri Myllyvirta, China is buying “essentially everything that Russia can export via pipelines and Pacific ports.”