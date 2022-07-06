Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBloomberg: Kuleba doubts deal to end grain blockade will happen soon

This item is part of our running news digest

July 6, 2022 8:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said several logistical details need to be worked out in Turkish-UN-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia and breaking the blockade will be difficult, Bloomberg reports. “I don’t want to join the chorus of those who say the agreement will take place next week,” Kuleba told Bloomberg.

