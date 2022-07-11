Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 11, 2022 8:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Discussions on ways to cap the price of oil are ongoing and unlikely to happen in the near future, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the new sanction package could include restrictions on the import of gold, fixes to previously introduced sanctions, and further sanctions on individuals and legal entities.

