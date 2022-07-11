Bloomberg: EU to present new sanction package against Russia in coming weeks
July 11, 2022 8:18 pm
Discussions on ways to cap the price of oil are ongoing and unlikely to happen in the near future, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the new sanction package could include restrictions on the import of gold, fixes to previously introduced sanctions, and further sanctions on individuals and legal entities.