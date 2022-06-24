Bloomberg: EU proposes to revise sanctions on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic more time to comply.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 6, 2022 12:26 pm
The European Union has proposed a revision to its Russia oil sanctions ban that would allow Hungary and Slovakia to buy Russian oil until the end of 2024, and until June 2024 for the Czech Republic, Bloomberg reports citing anonymous sources. “All other member states would phase out their imports by the end of this year as originally proposed, with imports of crude halting in six months and refined petroleum products in eight months.”