externalBloomberg: Biden says Zelensky brushed off warnings of Russia’s invasion

June 11, 2022 11:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tuned out warnings that Russia would invade his country in the lead-up to the Feb. 24 attack. 

“I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating, but I knew, and we had data to sustain, he was going in off the border. There was no doubt. And Zelenskiy didn’t want to hear it, nor did a lot of people,” Biden said on June 10 during a political fundraiser in Los Angeles.

