externalBlinken: US 'looking very hard' at whether Russians intentionally target civilians, journalists in Ukraine.

March 16, 2022 7:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is scrutinizing Russian forces' targets, including whether Moscow is intentionally targeting civilians or journalists. Ukraine's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov previously said that Russia's war has killed more civilians than Ukrainian soldiers, and at least three journalists – Oleksandra Kuvshynova, Pierre Zakrzewski and Brent Renaud – were killed in the past few days while at least two more have been severely injured.

