externalBlinken: Russia’s blockage of Ukrainian food exports exacerbates global food insecurity.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 7:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed hope that the first ships with the grain would be able to depart Ukraine’s ports without further delay. Blinken expressed condolences over the killing of over 50 captive Ukrainian soldiers in the Olenivka prison camp, according to Spokesperson Ned Price. “The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed by its forces against the people of Ukraine,” said Price.

