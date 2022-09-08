Blinken meets famous Ukrainian detection dog Patron
September 8, 2022 4:03 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the iconic Jack Russell Terrier during his visit to the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, where children injured by Russia's war undergo treatment. According to the State Emergency Service, Patron has helped to neutralize nearly 90 explosives as of March. Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 8.
