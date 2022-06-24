Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBiden: US doesn't seek war between NATO and Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 1, 2022 7:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Writing in a New York Times op-ed published on May 31, Biden said: "As much as I disagree with Mr. Putin, and find his actions an outrage, the U.S. will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow. So long as the U.S. or our allies are not attacked, we will not be directly engaged in this conflict, either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces." Biden also said that Ukraine will receive more advanced rocket systems and munitions that "will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

