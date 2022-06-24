Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBiden: U.S. to sanction 4 more Russian banks, more members of Russian elites and their families.

February 24, 2022 9:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
 The targets of the new round of U.S. sanction package will include VTB bank, the second-largest bank in Russia, as well as export controls that will “impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said in his speech on Feb. 24 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

