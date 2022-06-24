Biden: U.S. to sanction 4 more Russian banks, more members of Russian elites and their families.
This item is part of our running news digest
February 24, 2022 9:02 pm
The targets of the new round of U.S. sanction package will include VTB bank, the second-largest bank in Russia, as well as export controls that will “impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said in his speech on Feb. 24 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.