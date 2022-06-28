Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBiden: Russia to be held accountable for attack on civilians at shopping mall.

June 28, 2022 2:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden reacted to Russia's bombing of the Kremenchuk shopping mall which left dozens dead and many more injured, with the toll still increasing. "Russia's attack on civilians at a shopping mall is cruel. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he said. Biden reiterated that the U.S. and its allies stand with Ukraine and that Russia will be held accountable for such atrocities.

