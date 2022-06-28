Biden: Russia to be held accountable for attack on civilians at shopping mall.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 28, 2022 2:55 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. President Joe Biden reacted to Russia's bombing of the Kremenchuk shopping mall which left dozens dead and many more injured, with the toll still increasing. "Russia's attack on civilians at a shopping mall is cruel. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he said. Biden reiterated that the U.S. and its allies stand with Ukraine and that Russia will be held accountable for such atrocities.