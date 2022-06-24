Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 10, 2022 6:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi criticized the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin while addressing a convention of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome, according to Reuters. The comments were the first time Berlusconi has spoken in public of Putin since Feb. 24. When in power, Berlusconi maintained friendly personal ties with Putin.

