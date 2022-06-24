Berlusconi: 'Deeply disappointed and saddened' by the behavior of Vladimir Putin.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 10, 2022 6:49 am
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi criticized the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin while addressing a convention of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome, according to Reuters. The comments were the first time Berlusconi has spoken in public of Putin since Feb. 24. When in power, Berlusconi maintained friendly personal ties with Putin.