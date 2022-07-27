Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 18, 2022 7:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarusian media reported that a man from the Gomel region in southeastern Belarus was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for insulting Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko on social media. The man reportedly left a comment about Lukashenko on Telegram. The report didn't specify whether it was a public comment or a private message. 

