Belarusian sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for 'insulting' Lukashenko online.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 18, 2022 7:58 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Belarusian media reported that a man from the Gomel region in southeastern Belarus was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for insulting Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko on social media. The man reportedly left a comment about Lukashenko on Telegram. The report didn't specify whether it was a public comment or a private message.