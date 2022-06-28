Belarusian opposition leader asks Zelensky to support unity of both nations.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 28, 2022 11:04 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarus opposition in exile, said in the video address to the Ukrainian president that “our peoples now support each other, and politicians should help them do that." The address comes amid intensified reports that Belarus may officially join Russia's war against Ukraine. "We know that without free Ukraine, there will be no free Belarus,” she added.