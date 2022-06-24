Belarusian 'guerillas' attempt to prevent Belarus from invading Ukraine.
March 21, 2022 5:57 am
Franak Vyachorka, senior adviser to Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya and one of the leaders of a youth wing of Belarus Popular Front, said people within Belarus have been damaging Russian equipment, destroying railways and handing out leaflets to Belarusian troops as they try to prevent the Belarus army's participation in the invasion of Ukraine.